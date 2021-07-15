Taiwan's immigration agency halts ARC services for rest of Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (July 14) announced that it is temporarily halting services related to Alien Resident Certificates (ARCs) for the duration of the Level 3 alert.

In a statement, the NIA announced that for the rest of the Level 3 alert, it is suspending the processing of applications for new ARCs and updates to existing documents. For those whose ARCs are expiring, the NIA is providing an automatic 30-day extension.

The NIA stated that with Level 3 restrictions in place until July 26, "in order to prevent international movement of [the] population leading to further outbreaks, as well as to reduce the burden of epidemic prevention on local neighborhoods," it has temporarily suspended its ARC services. The 30-day extension for ARCs that are about to expire took effect immediately.

Services such as first-time ARC applications, the issuance of new ARCs, and updating information in the documents will the suspended and applied retroactively from May 15, when the Level 3 alert was first issued for New Taipei City and Taipei. Once the epidemic alert is lowered to Level 2, anyone wishing to apply for, renew, or update their ARC will have 30 days to do so.

Foreign nationals who meet requirements and wish to extend their expired visa again when the Level 3 alert ends, will have 10 days to do so. As for foreign nationals no longer eligible to extend their ARC after the Level 3 alert ends, they will have 10 days to leave the country before being considered to have overstayed.