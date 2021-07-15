Alexa
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID

Costco in Neihu District carries out disinfection after customer diagnosed with COVID-19

  3975
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 12:05
Costco Neihu Store. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Costco branch in Taipei closed on Thursday morning (July 15) after it was notified that a member who had recently shopped in the store had been confirmed with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Costco Neihu Store was notified by the Taipei Department of Health that a customer who had recently visited the store had been diagnosed with COVID. In response, Costco stated that it immediately closed the branch to carry out disinfection.

A representative of Costco was cited by CNA as saying that after being notified of the confirmed case, the store immediately shut its door to comply with Central Epidemic Command Center epidemic prevention policies and "ensure the health and safety of store employees and customers." It is expected to resume normal business operations on Friday (July 16).
