Herbalife Nutrition Launches High Protein Iced Coffee - A Healthy, Low-Calorie Coffee Mix for "Guilt Free" Indulgences

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, today announced the launch of High Protein Iced Coffee - a healthy, nutritious and refreshing iced coffee mix, in Asia Pacific. As a high protein, low-fat alternative to the popular iced coffee beverage commonly available at cafes, kiosks and coffeehouses, Herbalife Nutrition's High Protein Iced Coffee contains 15 grams of protein, but only 80 calories per serving. Available in Café Latte and Mocha flavors, the new nutritious coffee drink will serve as the ideal mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack that can be enjoyed as a guilt-free indulgence while providing an energy lift for the rest of the day.









"With consumers becoming more health conscious and prioritizing health and wellness due to the pandemic, there has been a clear increase in demand for healthier diets and snacks," said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific. "Our High Protein Iced Coffee is specifically designed for consumers who love the refreshing taste of iced coffee but not the calories, fat and sugar that come with many of the readily-available café options. Beyond being a convenient coffee drink that they can prepare easily, it also offers a great way for them to enjoy the healthier, more nutritious version of their favourite beverage every day."

The launch of the High Protein Ice Coffee by Herbalife Nutrition also meets the needs of an Asia Pacific market that is anticipated to consume more coffee between now and 2024. According to Research and Markets, the global coffee market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% between 2020 and 2024, with Asia Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region during this period.

Easy to make in a matter of seconds, consumers can simply add two scoops of the High Protein Iced Coffee mix to water, shake and pour over ice to enjoy a delicious, refreshing and nutritious beverage to power them through the day. Each serving of Herbalife Nutrition's High Protein Iced Coffee contains:

15 grams of protein

80 calories

1 gram of fat

no added sugar, artificial colors.





Herbalife Nutrition's High Protein Iced Coffee will be rolled out progressively in selected Asia Pacific markets starting from July this year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world. For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.





