Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 10:07
El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The head of El Salvador’s soccer federation said Wednesday he will ask CONCACAF to allow his country to play its Sept. 2 World Cup qualifier against the U.S. team in the United States.

The match has been scheduled to be played in El Salvador, but the country's congress voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to impose a 90-day ban on sporting events, concerts, festivals and other mass gatherings because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

“If it can't be played in our country because of COVID. We could change our matches to the United States,” Hugo Carrillo, head of the country's soccer federation, told journalists.

The Sept. 2 match would be the first of 14 through March for the eight nations trying to secure the three guaranteed World Cup berths from North and Central America and the Caribbean. American players are to gather in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug, 31 before heading to the match. They also play Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville and at Honduras on Sept. 8.

Officials in El Salvador reported 2,284 news coronavirus cases in the first 10 days of July, 35% more than in the same period of June.

El Salvador has so far received enough coronavirus vaccine doses to cover about half of the country’s 6.5 million people. The country has registered 81,644 coronavirus infections and 2,457 COVID-19 deaths.

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths