Dachser announces new Managing Director for Greater China

Kevin Chen to lead the Greater China Business Area which includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; Yves Larquemin continues to head Dachser’s organization in South Korea

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - Germany-headquartered logistics service provider Dachser has appointed Kevin Chen as Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Greater China, taking effect on July 1, 2021. He reports to Edoardo Podestà, Chief Operating Officer Air & Sea Logistics of the company and the Managing Director of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics Asia Pacific Business Unit.





With the new appointment, the logistics forwarder aims to further strengthen its expanding footprint in the most dynamic regions in Asia Pacific. The newly created Greater China Business Area allows the company to streamline operations within the whole of the China region, effectively consolidating business resources internally and externally.









Born in Beijing, Kevin Chen has been leading Dachser in South China since the German-based company started business in the country in 2001. Throughout his 20 year-long leadership, Chen has developed Dachser from a small setup to an established organization with two hundred staff across six branches. In 2018, he became Managing Director Far East South where he additionally took the leadership of the Business Area Hong Kong and Taiwan.





In his new position as Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Greater China, Chen's responsibilities have now been further extended to include the Business Area North China. With his 30 years of industry experience, the previously Shenzhen based Chen will now continue his successful track record of expanding Dachser's growth from his new office in Shanghai.





"The consolidation of regional operations in the Greater China region will allow the organization to further enhance business opportunities across the board and raise Dachser's quality of service for our customers," said Chen.





Larquemin to continue as Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics South Korea













The North China Business Area was previously led by Yves Larquemin, the former Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Far East North, who has served the organization since 2012.With his great contribution, Dachser's footprint in North China has expanded to 12 strategic locations in the region.





Larquemin will now continue his tenure in Dachser to assume the position of Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics South Korea. In his role, the French born logistics industry veteran will utilize the decades of experience he gained since moving to Asia in 1983 to build a stronger presence for Dachser in the country and prepare the path for future expansion across the East Asia region.

About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 30,800 employees at 387 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion in 2020. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 78.6 million shipments weighing 39.8 million metric tons. Dachser is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries on five continents. In Asia, there are branch offices in 48 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.





For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk





