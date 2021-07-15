Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

UK places Taiwan on quarantine-free green watchlist

Those arriving in UK from green-listed country need not quarantine, undergo PCR test prior to entry

  1084
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/15 15:00
U.K.'s updated travel lists will go into effect on July 19.

U.K.'s updated travel lists will go into effect on July 19. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British government on Wednesday (July 14) announced adjustments to its quarantine policy, upgrading Taiwan from its amber travel list to the green watchlist, meaning that Taiwan nationals and residents will conditionally no longer be required to quarantine when entering the U.K., The Guardian reported.

The U.K. has also added Croatia to the green watchlist and Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list. Meanwhile, vacation hotspots like Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, and the British Virgin Islands will be downgraded to the amber list from Monday (July 19), while Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Sierra Leone are moving to the red list, The Guardian wrote.

According to the British government website, only nationals and residents are currently allowed to travel to the U.K. from red-listed countries. Starting on July 19, British citizens and residents arriving from an amber-listed nation can skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated (have received their second dose at least 14 days prior) and present a negative PCR result.

However, people arriving from a green-listed country need to quarantine only if they test positive for COVID-19, have been to a red-listed area within the previous 10 days, or have been in an amber-listed country within the past 10 days while not fully vaccinated.

U.K. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said that the changes are based on the latest distribution of cases and that people should pay attention to the government's travel guidance before leaving for the U.K.
travel
pandemic
UK
Europe
quarantine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
2021/07/15 12:05
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
2021/07/14 19:22
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths