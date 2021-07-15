Alexa
Clemson DC Venables becomes top-paid assistant with new deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 08:19
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables got a five-year contract extension that bumps his annual salary up to $2.5 million, the highest for a college football assistant.

The school's board of trustees approved the deal Wednesday. Venables will get a $100,000 raise as part of the deal.

Venables, 50, has been in charge of Clemson's defense since 2012. In recent years, his name has come up for several head coaching openings.

Venables has helped the Tigers to national championships after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Clemson has won six straight Atlantic Coast Conference crowns and reached the College Football Playoff each of the past six seasons.

This past February, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott got a contract extension that raised his salary to $2 million a year.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:06 GMT+08:00

