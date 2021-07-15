Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Penguins re-sign forward Blueger to 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 05:21
Penguins re-sign forward Blueger to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teddy Blueger is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced Wednesday it signed the 26-year-old forward to a two-year contract with an average salary of $2.2 million.

Blueger, who worked on Pittsburgh's fourth line, tied a career high with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 43 games for the Metropolitan Division champions.

"Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “He is a valuable player for our team.”

Blueger played a vital role on Pittsburgh's penalty-killing unit and scored a career-best three shorthanded goals last season. His four shorthanded goals since breaking into the NHL during the 2019-20 season are the most on the team over that span.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 21:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths