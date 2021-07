CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa A beat the British and Irish Lions 17-13 at Cape Town Stadium.

South Africa A 17 (S’busiso Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am tries; Morne Steyn 2 conversions, penalty), British and Irish Lions 13 (Wyn Jones try; Owen Farrell conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 17-3