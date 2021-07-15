Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/15 04:23
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation.

Technology companies made broad gains, while banks were mostly weaker after several of them reported their quarterly results. American Airlines rose after giving investors a strong outlook. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s position that inflation will eventually ease.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.09 points, or 0.1%, to 4,374.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.44 points, or 0.1%, to 34,933.23.

The Nasdaq fell 32.70 points, or 0.2%, to 14,644.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,202.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.75 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 63.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 56.97 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.65 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 618.23 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 4,326.75 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,756.67 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 227.50 points, or 11.5%.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths