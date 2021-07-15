Apple, Jefferies rise; Bank of America, Lennox fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Bank of America Corp., down $1 to $38.36.
The bank's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
American Airlines Group Inc., up 60 cents to $20.62.
The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Compass Minerals International Inc., up $7.97 to $68.43.
The minerals producer announced that it found a solid source of lithium at its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation site.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.72 to $33.64.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will purchase up to a 4.9% stake in the investment banking and capital markets company.
Lennox International Inc. down $25.76 to $310.41.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning products company said CEO Todd Bluedorn will resign next year.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 60 cents to $12.52.
Oil prices edged lower and weighed on energy company stocks.
Infosys Ltd., up 34 cents to $21.39.
The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal first-quarter profits and encouraging revenue.
Apple Inc., up $3.51 to $149.15.
The technology company is reportedly looking to increase production of its iPhone next year.