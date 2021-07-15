Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/15 03:21
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $2.12 to $73.13 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $1.73 to $74.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $2.29 a gallon. August heating fell 4 cents to $2.14 a gallon. August natural gas fell 4 cents to $3.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $15.10 to $1,825 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $26.27 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.01 Japanese yen from 110.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.1830 from $1.1783.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:57 GMT+08:00

