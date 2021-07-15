AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Loudon before two-week layoff

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands jubilates on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racet... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands jubilates on the podium after winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Christian Bruna/Pool Photo via AP)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting fourth.

Last race: Kurt Busch led 144 of 267 laps to earn his fourth career victory at Atlanta.

Fast facts: The 1-2 finish for the Kurt and brother Kyle last weekend was their fourth, with each having won twice in that scenario. ... Kurt Busch's lap led total was his highest since he led 291 at Richmond in 2015. ... Denny Hamlin extended his points lead over Kyle Larson from three points to 10. ... Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, who combined to win 16 races last season, are the only drivers in the top 11 in points without a victory this season. Twelve different drivers have won at least once this season. ... There are five races remaining before the 16-driver playoffs begin. Hamlin, Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick stand as the last four drivers in the field and Chris Buescher is currently the first man out. ... The series is taking two weeks off after Sunday's race.

Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Kyle Busch made it five victories in as many starts in the series this season, extending his career record to 102 wins.

Fast facts: Busch said following the race that he will no longer compete in the series. ... He beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in overtime. Hemric has never won in 105 starts in the series and has finished second nine times. ... Defending series champion Austin Cindric leads A.J. Allmendinger by 74 points and Hemric by 112 through 18 races. ... There are eight races remaining before the 12-driver playoff field is set. ... Cindric and Allmendinger share the lead with 11 top-five finishes. ... The series is taking two weeks off after Saturday's race.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series' debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.

Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, United Kingdom.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 1 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and sprint qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last race: Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third race in a row and increased his points lead over Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton (182 to 150).

Fast facts: The last two races were both run on the same track in Austria. ... Verstappen (5), Hamilton (3) and Sergio Perez (1) account for all the victories through nine races. ... Verstappen has finished in the top three in all but one race this season. Hamilton is next with six podium finishes. ... Verstappen has led 403 of the 569 laps run so far this year.

Next race: Aug. 1, Mogyoród, Hungary.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.

Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car at Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 18, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Wednesday-Saturday at Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

Online: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing