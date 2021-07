ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Wednesday At International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, R.I. Purse: $466,870 Surface: Grass NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Alexander Bublik (1), Kazakhstan, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Jason Jung, Taiwan, def. Tennys Sandgren (5), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Jack Sock, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (3), Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Vasek Pospisil (4), Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Sam Querrey (2), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-7.

Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-2.