Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines goalkeeper Etheridge hospitalized with COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 23:33
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Philippines' goalkeeper Neil Etheridge fails to block a Bahrain goal during a preliminary joint qua...

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, Philippines' goalkeeper Neil Etheridge fails to block a Bahrain goal during a preliminary joint qua...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his second-division English club Birmingham said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Etheridge “is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19,” Birmingham said on its Twitter account.

Etheridge had recently reported back to the Championship squad for pre-season training. He made 43 appearances for the Blues last year after three seasons with Cardiff.

“On behalf of the board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19,” team technical director Craig Gardner said. “He’s in the best possible hands and we're hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity.”

Gardner said the team, which did not release details about Etheridge's condition, is in “constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Etheridge was born in London to an English father and Filipino mother. He made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 18.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths