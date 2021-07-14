Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Poland's ruling party regains narrow parliament majority

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 22:48
Poland's ruling party regains narrow parliament majority

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing coalition government has regained its slim majority in parliament after some defectors returned, the leader of the country's main ruling party said Wednesday.

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said the party's coalition with two small partner parties now accounts for 232 seats in the 460-member lower house.

Kaczynski said that one of the three coalition lawmakers who defected last month, leading to the government's loss of a voting majority in parliament, has returned. Some other lawmakers have also rejoined the coalition, he said.

Kaczynski’s appearance to make the announcement underscores the importance he attaches to the coalition’s power to vote in new laws, a process that recently encountered hurdles.

Some laws introduced by the ruling coalition have drawn criticism from the European Union, including changes to the justice system that the EU says threaten the rule of law in Poland.

The ruling coalition narrowly lost its Senate majority in the country's 2019 parliamentary election. It has 48 out 100 votes in the Senate.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths