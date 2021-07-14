Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tropícal Storm Felicia forms far off Mexico's coast

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 22:07
Tropícal Storm Felicia forms far off Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Felicia formed Wednesday far off of Mexico's Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is likely to reach hurricane force by Friday, but poses no threat to land on its westward march across open water.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) Wednesday morning and it was centered about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths