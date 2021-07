ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Wednesday At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: €1,030,900 Surface: Red clay HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Nikoloz Basilashvili (3), Georgia, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, walkover.

Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Hugo Nys (3), Monaco, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.