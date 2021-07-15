Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;SW;17;81%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;44;35;Mostly sunny and hot;43;35;E;14;34%;16%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;WNW;20;29%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;24;22;Breezy with some sun;25;23;ENE;24;55%;27%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A morning shower;21;17;Breezy with a shower;22;14;N;27;77%;74%;7

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;S;7;66%;21%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;36;26;Mostly cloudy;30;22;S;11;16%;8%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain this morning;14;6;Rather cloudy, cool;19;10;S;16;46%;30%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;31;17;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;S;16;89%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;36;27;Sunny and hot;36;25;N;16;30%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;5;Mostly sunny;16;9;NNW;14;65%;5%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Seasonably hot;46;32;Hazy and seasonable;44;27;NNE;18;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;33;24;Humid, p.m. t-storms;31;21;SSE;7;77%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;24;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;20;WSW;18;88%;65%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with showers;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;S;11;81%;73%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;SW;16;66%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;7;76%;77%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;38;22;A t-storm around;34;21;E;9;43%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Humid with a t-storm;25;19;A couple of showers;25;18;W;9;76%;91%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Clouds and sun, nice;20;10;SE;9;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;NNW;8;48%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;29;16;A couple of showers;28;18;NNW;11;53%;72%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain;17;14;Cool with rain;17;13;NNW;14;100%;79%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;32;18;Sunny and very warm;33;18;ESE;9;44%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;34;20;Partly sunny;30;18;NNE;8;44%;41%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;13;6;Brilliant sunshine;14;2;W;8;80%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;28;20;A shower or two;28;19;SSE;10;39%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;33;25;SSE;10;64%;71%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;35;24;Sunny and very warm;37;25;N;9;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;15;7;Sunny;17;5;E;8;63%;5%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Abundant sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny;27;20;SSE;6;69%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;26;Some brightening;34;27;SW;14;63%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;Heavy thunderstorms;26;21;N;16;79%;89%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;31;27;Inc. clouds;31;28;WSW;12;73%;55%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, humid;28;18;Humid;26;18;NNW;8;81%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;30;26;Breezy in the a.m.;30;26;WSW;22;69%;12%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;33;25;S;16;58%;13%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. shower;28;22;Sunshine and breezy;30;21;SSE;26;65%;12%;8

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;34;26;Mostly cloudy;33;28;E;12;82%;56%;3

Denver, United States;Showers around;26;14;A t-storm around;31;18;S;10;47%;51%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;S;9;68%;56%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;21;Partly sunny;31;22;S;7;63%;36%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;E;11;72%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;NE;13;15%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;24;19;Mostly sunny;25;21;ENE;25;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;28;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;14;58%;33%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;18;9;ESE;13;63%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;E;15;72%;47%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;32;18;A couple of showers;29;20;WSW;12;58%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;11;84%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A morning shower;34;27;SE;11;66%;87%;13

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;ENE;26;53%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;WSW;11;87%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm or two;31;25;Sunshine and humid;34;25;NE;13;68%;17%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;29;24;Sunny and humid;31;22;ENE;16;65%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;Clearing;31;24;ESE;9;67%;33%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;37;30;Clouds and sun;35;30;N;12;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;12;3;Clouds and sunshine;13;5;SW;10;60%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;22;NE;12;36%;19%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;37;27;A t-storm or two;37;28;SW;15;60%;82%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with t-storms;28;21;Thunderstorms;26;21;SSE;7;87%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;38;27;Hazy sun;36;27;SSW;25;36%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunny and hot;34;21;SW;12;44%;16%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;31;26;Showers around;30;26;ENE;20;72%;83%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;19;High clouds;32;21;SW;9;53%;13%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;10;67%;55%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;24;Decreasing clouds;33;25;ENE;8;68%;23%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-1;Mostly sunny;17;-2;E;14;34%;30%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;29;24;Showers around;30;24;SW;10;75%;89%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;19;17;Low clouds breaking;18;17;S;13;75%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;33;19;Partly sunny;29;19;W;13;45%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;25;15;Nice with some sun;22;12;NNE;17;65%;13%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;29;20;Clouds, then sun;27;19;SSW;11;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;S;11;71%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;29;16;Partly sunny;32;19;NNE;8;34%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;30;27;A t-storm or two;32;29;NW;18;72%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;25;NNE;7;81%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;9;69%;83%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain this morning;16;10;Breezy in the a.m.;15;11;N;22;77%;71%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;WNW;9;69%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;ENE;16;69%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm around;34;18;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NNW;7;64%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. shower;34;24;Cloudy with a shower;30;24;SW;25;72%;78%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;13;11;Mostly sunny;13;4;W;10;79%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;S;7;59%;78%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;S;8;40%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;Pouring rain;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SW;14;91%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;14;A couple of showers;21;13;SE;12;72%;91%;3

New York, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;23;Humid with sunshine;32;24;S;10;59%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunshine and hot;39;26;WNW;13;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;28;16;Couple of t-storms;20;11;SSW;23;75%;66%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A couple of t-storms;31;24;NE;7;77%;78%;6

Oslo, Norway;Humid, p.m. showers;22;17;Mostly cloudy;30;16;NW;9;56%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and humid;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;SW;19;72%;90%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;25;A shower in the p.m.;28;26;E;22;82%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;8;80%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Downpours;29;22;ESE;8;87%;84%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;21;17;A passing shower;23;16;NNW;16;58%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;17;13;A morning shower;18;15;SW;23;56%;77%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSW;11;80%;84%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Humid;32;24;NNE;15;75%;23%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;E;10;58%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-shower in spots;23;16;A couple of showers;23;15;WSW;6;68%;88%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;32;24;Very warm and humid;34;23;SSW;12;62%;44%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;21;9;A shower or two;21;10;WSW;12;54%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;SSW;9;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;27;21;Showers around;26;20;S;14;86%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;13;8;Showers around;13;11;SSE;21;76%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;19;Showers around, warm;32;22;ENE;5;59%;73%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Sun, some clouds;29;20;N;9;56%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;44;28;Sunny and hot;45;30;ENE;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;21;SSE;13;45%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Clouding up, hot;32;21;W;10;46%;11%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;18;14;Low clouds breaking;18;14;WSW;22;63%;7%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A t-storm around;28;18;ENE;16;63%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;29;25;A shower in spots;31;25;ESE;21;66%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NW;8;83%;53%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Inc. clouds;25;16;W;13;39%;68%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Plenty of sunshine;15;-1;SSW;5;50%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;32;22;Showers around;29;23;N;12;79%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;28;14;Some sun, very hot;35;14;NNW;8;31%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;24;13;Low clouds breaking;20;13;ENE;10;71%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;A t-storm around;34;24;WSW;8;67%;64%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;Warm with some sun;35;28;SSE;20;60%;5%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;30;25;High clouds;31;26;SE;11;68%;33%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;34;18;Hot;34;17;SSE;14;48%;55%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;E;18;69%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;SSW;9;63%;55%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with a shower;16;12;Lots of sun, warmer;21;12;NNW;18;63%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;Very hot;39;28;ESE;15;44%;25%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;21;A couple of showers;29;20;W;7;68%;68%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;33;20;NNW;14;25%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;20;Not as warm;25;17;N;12;58%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;37;24;Mostly sunny;34;22;WSW;13;23%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;SW;12;58%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;41;23;Sunny and very warm;35;20;E;9;48%;26%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;Cloudy and humid;29;23;S;11;76%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid;26;20;A shower and t-storm;27;19;W;23;80%;90%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Sunny and delightful;29;24;ENE;10;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and cooler;29;20;Sunny and nice;31;22;NW;16;35%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;22;10;Warmer;28;14;SE;9;42%;30%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;ESE;9;60%;42%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;28;17;A couple of showers;26;17;NW;8;51%;72%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SSE;8;70%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;NE;7;62%;20%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Variably cloudy, hot;33;19;A shower and t-storm;29;19;NNE;12;75%;81%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;12;11;Windy;15;13;NNW;34;75%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;32;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;8;81%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;32;18;A t-storm around;24;17;NE;8;53%;64%;11

