Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/15 07:00
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;82;76;A shower in the a.m.;83;76;SW;11;81%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;111;95;Mostly sunny and hot;110;96;E;9;34%;16%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;75;Sunny and very warm;100;78;WNW;12;29%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;76;72;Breezy with some sun;78;73;ENE;15;55%;27%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A morning shower;69;63;Breezy with a shower;72;58;N;17;77%;74%;7

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;64;53;Clouds and sun, nice;70;56;S;4;66%;21%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;97;78;Mostly cloudy;86;72;S;7;16%;8%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain this morning;56;42;Rather cloudy, cool;67;50;S;10;46%;30%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;88;62;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;S;10;89%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;80;Sunny and hot;97;78;N;10;30%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;42;Mostly sunny;60;49;NNW;9;65%;5%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Seasonably hot;115;90;Hazy and seasonable;112;81;NNE;11;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;91;75;Humid, p.m. t-storms;88;70;SSE;4;77%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;75;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;67;WSW;11;88%;65%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with showers;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;S;7;81%;73%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;SW;10;66%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;4;76%;77%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;101;72;A t-storm around;93;69;E;5;43%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Humid with a t-storm;78;66;A couple of showers;76;65;W;6;76%;91%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Clouds and sun, nice;68;50;SE;6;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;77;52;Sunny and beautiful;80;55;NNW;5;48%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;84;60;A couple of showers;83;64;NNW;7;53%;72%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain;62;58;Cool with rain;62;56;NNW;9;100%;79%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;90;64;Sunny and very warm;91;64;ESE;5;44%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;94;67;Partly sunny;87;64;NNE;5;44%;41%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;55;42;Brilliant sunshine;58;36;W;5;80%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;83;68;A shower or two;83;66;SSE;6;39%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;6;64%;71%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;95;75;Sunny and very warm;99;78;N;6;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;59;44;Sunny;62;41;E;5;63%;5%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Abundant sunshine;83;65;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;4;69%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;79;Some brightening;93;81;SW;9;63%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;Heavy thunderstorms;78;70;N;10;79%;89%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;88;80;Inc. clouds;88;82;WSW;8;73%;55%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, humid;82;64;Humid;78;65;NNW;5;81%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;86;79;Breezy in the a.m.;86;78;WSW;13;69%;12%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;92;77;S;10;58%;13%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. shower;82;72;Sunshine and breezy;86;70;SSE;16;65%;12%;8

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;93;79;Mostly cloudy;92;83;E;7;82%;56%;3

Denver, United States;Showers around;79;58;A t-storm around;88;64;S;6;47%;51%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;93;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;S;5;68%;56%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;70;Partly sunny;89;72;S;5;63%;36%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;72;56;Mostly sunny;72;55;E;7;72%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;98;75;Mostly sunny;95;76;NE;8;15%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;75;66;Mostly sunny;77;70;ENE;15;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;82;Clouds and sun;94;80;SSE;9;58%;33%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;65;48;ESE;8;63%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;76;A t-storm around;86;75;E;9;72%;47%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;89;65;A couple of showers;83;68;WSW;7;58%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;76;A couple of t-storms;87;78;SW;7;84%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;A morning shower;92;81;SE;7;66%;87%;13

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;87;76;A passing shower;88;77;ENE;16;53%;60%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;82;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;70;WSW;7;87%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm or two;88;78;Sunshine and humid;93;78;NE;8;68%;17%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;84;75;Sunny and humid;88;72;ENE;10;65%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;88;77;Clearing;87;75;ESE;5;67%;33%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;98;86;Clouds and sun;96;86;N;8;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;53;37;Clouds and sunshine;56;42;SW;6;60%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;92;67;Mostly sunny;92;71;NE;7;36%;19%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;99;81;A t-storm or two;98;83;SW;9;60%;82%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with t-storms;83;70;Thunderstorms;79;69;SSE;4;87%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;100;80;Hazy sun;98;81;SSW;15;36%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;91;69;Sunny and hot;94;69;SW;7;44%;16%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;88;79;Showers around;86;79;ENE;13;72%;83%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;67;High clouds;90;69;SW;6;53%;13%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;94;83;S;6;67%;55%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;87;76;Decreasing clouds;91;76;ENE;5;68%;23%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;61;30;Mostly sunny;62;29;E;9;34%;30%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;84;75;Showers around;86;76;SW;6;75%;89%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;65;63;Low clouds breaking;65;62;S;8;75%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;91;66;Partly sunny;85;66;W;8;45%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;77;59;Nice with some sun;72;54;NNE;10;65%;13%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;84;68;Clouds, then sun;80;67;SSW;7;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;77;68;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;S;7;71%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;84;62;Partly sunny;90;66;NNE;5;34%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;86;81;A t-storm or two;89;84;NW;11;72%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;76;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;NNE;4;81%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm or two;91;80;SSW;6;69%;83%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain this morning;60;50;Breezy in the a.m.;59;51;N;14;77%;71%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;73;55;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;WNW;6;69%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;85;78;A morning shower;85;79;ENE;10;69%;74%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm around;93;64;Sunny and very warm;91;65;NNW;4;64%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. shower;93;75;Cloudy with a shower;85;75;SW;15;72%;78%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;55;51;Mostly sunny;55;40;W;6;79%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;79;68;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;S;5;59%;78%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;87;70;S;5;40%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;Pouring rain;85;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;SW;9;91%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;73;58;A couple of showers;69;56;SE;7;72%;91%;3

New York, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;73;Humid with sunshine;89;75;S;6;59%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;102;78;Sunshine and hot;103;78;WNW;8;27%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;82;60;Couple of t-storms;68;53;SSW;14;75%;66%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;69;A couple of t-storms;87;74;NE;4;77%;78%;6

Oslo, Norway;Humid, p.m. showers;72;62;Mostly cloudy;86;61;NW;5;56%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing and humid;84;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;64;SW;12;72%;90%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;82;77;A shower in the p.m.;82;78;E;14;82%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;5;80%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;Downpours;84;72;ESE;5;87%;84%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;70;62;A passing shower;74;61;NNW;10;58%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;63;55;A morning shower;65;58;SW;14;56%;77%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;78;SSW;7;80%;84%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;Humid;89;75;NNE;9;75%;23%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;E;6;58%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-shower in spots;73;60;A couple of showers;74;58;WSW;4;68%;88%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;90;76;Very warm and humid;93;73;SSW;7;62%;44%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;70;48;A shower or two;70;49;WSW;8;54%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;SSW;5;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;69;Showers around;78;68;S;9;86%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;56;47;Showers around;56;51;SSE;13;76%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;66;Showers around, warm;90;71;ENE;3;59%;73%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Sun, some clouds;84;67;N;6;56%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;111;82;Sunny and hot;113;87;ENE;7;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;80;67;Mostly sunny;81;69;SSE;8;45%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;Clouding up, hot;90;71;W;6;46%;11%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;64;57;Low clouds breaking;64;57;WSW;14;63%;7%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;66;A t-storm around;82;64;ENE;10;63%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;84;76;A shower in spots;87;77;ESE;13;66%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;NW;5;83%;53%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;80;63;Inc. clouds;76;62;W;8;39%;68%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;58;29;Plenty of sunshine;59;31;SSW;3;50%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;90;72;Showers around;85;74;N;8;79%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;83;57;Some sun, very hot;96;57;NNW;5;31%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;74;56;Low clouds breaking;69;55;ENE;6;71%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;92;77;A t-storm around;93;76;WSW;5;67%;64%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;Warm with some sun;95;82;SSE;13;60%;5%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;86;77;High clouds;88;79;SE;7;68%;33%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;93;65;Hot;93;63;SSE;9;48%;55%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;79;A stray shower;86;79;E;11;69%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;Clouds and sun, warm;86;65;SSW;6;63%;55%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with a shower;60;54;Lots of sun, warmer;71;53;NNW;11;63%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;84;Very hot;102;83;ESE;9;44%;25%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy, warm;85;69;A couple of showers;85;69;W;5;68%;68%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;92;68;NNW;9;25%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;Not as warm;77;62;N;8;58%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;99;74;Mostly sunny;94;72;WSW;8;23%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;77;Sunny and pleasant;88;81;SW;7;58%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;106;73;Sunny and very warm;95;69;E;6;48%;26%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;73;Cloudy and humid;84;74;S;7;76%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid;79;68;A shower and t-storm;80;66;W;14;80%;90%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;94;76;Sunny and delightful;85;75;ENE;6;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and cooler;84;68;Sunny and nice;89;72;NW;10;35%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;72;50;Warmer;83;58;SE;5;42%;30%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;71;58;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;ESE;5;60%;42%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;82;63;A couple of showers;80;63;NW;5;51%;72%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;5;70%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;68;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;NE;4;62%;20%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Variably cloudy, hot;91;65;A shower and t-storm;84;67;NNE;7;75%;81%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;53;52;Windy;59;55;NNW;21;75%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;79;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;5;81%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;89;64;A t-storm around;74;62;NE;5;53%;64%;11

_____

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:41 GMT+08:00

