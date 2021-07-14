Alexa
US flanker Hattingh banned for dangerous tackle vs Ireland

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 20:03
DUBLIN (AP) — United States flanker Riekert Hattingh was banned from four rugby events on Wednesday, four days after he was sent off against Ireland for a dangerous high tackle.

Hattingh was red-carded for his shoulder hitting the chin of Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher at Lansdowne Road. The U.S. played the last 26 minutes with 14 men and was overwhelmed 71-10.

Hattingh denied a foul act worthy of a red card in a video hearing, but the World Rugby independent disciplinary committee disagreed and said he had time to avoid making a high tackle.

His ban included a couple of Seattle matches, the U.S. sevens championship, and the U.S. match against Canada on Sept. 4, a qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. However, the committee said the match will be withdrawn from his suspension if he successfully completes a coaching intervention on tackle techniques.

