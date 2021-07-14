Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP

Chen hopes 15 million Taiwanese can have received their first COVID shot by end of October

  2831
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 20:54
15 million people should have received their first COVID jab by late October, says ex-Vice President Chen Chien-jen. 

15 million people should have received their first COVID jab by late October, says ex-Vice President Chen Chien-jen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese should rush to let themselves be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country lags behind in East Asia, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Wednesday (July 14).

He quoted numbers from Oxford University’s Our World in Data, which list Taiwan as the ninth out of 12 Asian countries ranked according to the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 people, CNA reported.

The city-state of Singapore topped the list with 109.02 doses recorded as of July 12, with Cambodia coming second and Japan third. Taiwan was shown with 17.15 doses per 100 people ahead of only the Philippines, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The list did not mention China.

If people who have received both vaccine shots are considered, then Singapore still comes first with 39 percent, but Taiwan only recorded 0.3 percent, according to Our World in Data.

Chen, who served as health minister during the 2003 SARS epidemic, wrote on his Facebook page that the differences in the rankings can be explained by the fact that Singapore and Cambodia launched their vaccination campaigns in January and February, while Taiwan and Vietnam only began in April.

The former vice president expressed the hope that 10 million Taiwanese could have received their first COVID shot by the end of August, with 15 million as the target for late October. If the current outbreaks could be brought under control and the vaccination campaign continued on its path, the public in Taiwan would soon be able to resume a normal life, Chen wrote.
vaccinations
vaccines
Chen Chien-jen
Oxford University
Our World in Data
vaccination coverage
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
2021/07/15 12:05
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
2021/07/14 19:22
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49
Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day
Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day
2021/07/14 16:53

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths