Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP

15 million people should have received their first COVID jab by late October, says ex-Vice President Chen Chien-jen. 15 million people should have received their first COVID jab by late October, says ex-Vice President Chen Chien-jen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese should rush to let themselves be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the country lags behind in East Asia, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Wednesday (July 14).

He quoted numbers from Oxford University’s Our World in Data, which list Taiwan as the ninth out of 12 Asian countries ranked according to the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 people, CNA reported.

The city-state of Singapore topped the list with 109.02 doses recorded as of July 12, with Cambodia coming second and Japan third. Taiwan was shown with 17.15 doses per 100 people ahead of only the Philippines, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The list did not mention China.

If people who have received both vaccine shots are considered, then Singapore still comes first with 39 percent, but Taiwan only recorded 0.3 percent, according to Our World in Data.

Chen, who served as health minister during the 2003 SARS epidemic, wrote on his Facebook page that the differences in the rankings can be explained by the fact that Singapore and Cambodia launched their vaccination campaigns in January and February, while Taiwan and Vietnam only began in April.

The former vice president expressed the hope that 10 million Taiwanese could have received their first COVID shot by the end of August, with 15 million as the target for late October. If the current outbreaks could be brought under control and the vaccination campaign continued on its path, the public in Taiwan would soon be able to resume a normal life, Chen wrote.