Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden administration to alert US companies about Hong Kong business risks: Report

Warning will be first of its kind related to formerly autonomous financial hub

  1261
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 20:46
Hong Kong skyline

Hong Kong skyline (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Biden administration is set to warn U.S. companies that Hong Kong is becoming an increasingly insecure place to do business, according to a Financial Times (FT) report.

The Department of State will emphasize multiple threats looming over foreign enterprises, including the vulnerability of data owned by foreign companies to the Beijing regime; the risks posed by a new law requiring punitive measures against anyone who implements sanctions placed from abroad on Chinese entities; and the deteriorating press freedoms in the city, witnessed mostly recently in the forced closure of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

Other concerns have mounted that China might apply its new counter-sanction law to seize foreign assets in Hong Kong, according to the report.

The warning, which would be the first of its kind issued for Hong Kong, is likely to be announced on Friday (July 16), according to insiders cited by the newspaper. More sanctions on individuals involved in the crackdown on Hong Kong are also being considered, per the same sources.

Meanwhile, the administration is reportedly considering special visa extensions for Hongkongers already in the U.S. who have reason to fear political persecution at home.

In a separate measure on Tuesday, the Biden administration updated a Trump-era warning to the U.S. business community about disentangling supply chains from China’s Xinjiang Province, the site of detention centers allegedly holding over 1 million Uyghurs, some of whom are credibly said to have been working under forced labor conditions. The administration reportedly does not think the American business community has been paying adequate attention to the matter.
Hong Kong
sanctions
counter-sanctions
warning
U.S. business community
AmCham Hong Kong
China
data

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
2021/07/14 16:31
Taiwan blames meddling 'external forces' for arduous vaccine procurement
Taiwan blames meddling 'external forces' for arduous vaccine procurement
2021/07/13 13:58
Politics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks
Politics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks
2021/07/13 12:20
Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry
Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry
2021/07/13 11:13

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths