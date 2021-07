ATP World Tour Swedish Open Results

Wednesday At Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay BASTAD, SWEDEN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swedish Open at Bastad Tennis Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Cristian Garin (2), Chile, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. John Millman (4), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Jiri Vesely (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andre Goransson (2), Sweden, def. Facundo Bagnis and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Andrei Vasilevski (4), Belarus, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.