WTA Hungarian Grand Prix Results

Wednesday At Europe Tennis Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hungarian Grand Prix at Europe Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Ana Bogdan (5), Romania, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Yulia Putintseva (1), Kazakhstan, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Dalma Galfi and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Mayar Sherif (4), Egypt, 6-2, 7-5.

Ivana Jorovic and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina (3), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina Bara, Romania, def. Yana Sizikova and Anna Kalinskaya (1), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.