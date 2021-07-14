Alexa
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero

Daily tally tumbled from 384 to 2 in two months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 19:22
Vaccinations in Luzhou, New Taipei City, Wednesday. 

Vaccinations in Luzhou, New Taipei City, Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the number of new local COVID-19 transmissions in New Taipei City fell to two Wednesday (July 14), Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) voiced hopes for zero new cases.

Wednesday’s figure was the lowest in more than two months for the city, which saw 384 new cases on May 22, CNA reported. Since the central government imposed a Level 3 COVID alert in mid-May, New Taipei City has led the country in the number of local cases for most of the period since.

However, out of 17 new domestic transmissions announced Wednesday, only two were from New Taipei City, from the districts of Banqiao and Xindian. Both were quarantining individuals who had at first tested negative for the virus, Hou said.

One person had been isolating at home after having accompanied a COVID patient at a hospital, while the other one worked at a car repair shop. A total of four contacts saw their PCR tests turn out negative, according to the mayor.

He thanked citizens for their help in forcing the number of cases to their lowest point in 66 days, though he cautioned that even if there would be no new cases one day soon, it might not last for long.

When the central government announced last week it would allow indoor dining again on July 13, New Taipei City was one of the first local governments to oppose the change in a move that was followed by all regions with the exception of Penghu County.
Updated : 2021-07-15 20:38 GMT+08:00

