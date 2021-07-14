Alexa
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution

AZ vaccine batch has passed battery of tests, been certified for use in Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 19:58
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday (July 14) that 626,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in a Thai plant have passed a series of tests and been given a lot release certificate, CNA reported.

Wang Te-yuan (王德原), director at the FDA’s Division of Research and Analysis, told CNA that 600 sample doses of the government-purchased vaccine batch were taken for testing upon their arrival on July 7.

Wang added that this is the first batch of vaccines shipped from Thailand to Taiwan. After the testing was completed, the batch was sealed and given to the FDA for distribution, per CNA.
