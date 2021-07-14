3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three fights carrying a total of 1.87 million doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are set to land in Taiwan on Thursday (July 15).

Taiwan on Thursday is on schedule to receive the latest batch of 970,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Japan. That same day, Taiwan will also receive 350,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 550,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased from overseas, bringing the total number of jabs obtained that day to 1.87 million, reported Liberty Times.

First, at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, JAL Flight 809 will deliver the donated AstraZeneca shots. Second, at 3:40 p.m., China Airlines Flight 834 will arrive from Thailand with AstraZeneca jabs Taiwan has purchased.

Third, at 3:50 p.m, China Airlines Cargo Flight 5556 will arrive from Luxembourg, with the latest shipment of Moderna shots Taiwan has bought. The newspaper cited Central Epidemic Command Center Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (​莊人祥) as saying that still more shipments of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan in late July and early August.

Of the 10 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses Taiwan has purchased, 117,000 came in on March 3, 620,000 arrived on July 7, and 550,000 are set to arrive on Thursday, bringing the total received to 1.287 million doses. Out of the 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine Taiwan has on order, 150,000 were delivered on May 28, 240,000 came in on June 18, 410,000 were delivered on June 30, and the fourth batch of 350,000 is due Thursday, raising the cumulative number of doses received to 1.15 million.