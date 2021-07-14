Alexa
France envoy says Taiwan's visibility in Europe has improved

French representative points to Taiwan's democracy as reason for European support

  1267
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 17:20
France envoy to Taiwan Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave 

France envoy to Taiwan Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — France envoy to Taiwan Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave said on Wednesday (July 14) that Taiwan has been a hot topic in the European nation over the past two years.

Casabonne-Masonnave said in an interview with CNA that Taiwan’s visibility in France and Europe has grown significantly due to two reasons. As Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong and suppresses personal freedoms, Taiwan stands out as a robust democracy in the Asia-Pacific, he said. Additionally, Taiwan’s epidemic prevention measures were extremely successful at staving off the coronavirus.

The French representative said that Lithuania’s decision to establish a trade office in Taipei demonstrates Europe's support for Taiwan. Europe and Taiwan share the same values of democracy and human rights, he said, adding the East Asian nation’s model of governance is most similar to Europe.

The diplomat also mentioned that French navy ships have been sailing in the Indo-Pacific region for many years. In April 2019, the Floreal-class frigate The Vendemiaire passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Casabonne-Masonnave said that France has always advocated for freedom of navigation as part of its regional policy. “The only thing that is new is the way we implement our Indo-Pacific strategy,” CNA quoted him as saying.

He added that France will conduct joint exercises with regional partners such as India, Japan, the U.S., and Australia, to defend the right to freedom of navigation.

With regard to Taiwan-France cooperation, the representative said that COVID-19 has shown how weak the global supply chain is. The two countries can work together to expand the source of suppliers to reduce dependence on a single source, he said.

Casabonne-Masonnave said that France continues to promote human rights and democracy in the Asia-Pacific region, adding Taiwan is a regional partner that can promote common values to other countries by sharing information and experience.
Taiwan
France
Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave
France envoy to Taiwan

US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
2021/07/15 11:35
2021/07/15 10:47
2021/07/14 19:58
2021/07/14 16:31
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
