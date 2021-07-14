AP PHOTOS: After 1 month, Italy closes Euro 2020 with title

Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Fin... Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

A supporter of Italy watches on a giant screen in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Euro 2020 soccer championships' final match between Italy and Engla... A supporter of Italy watches on a giant screen in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Euro 2020 soccer championships' final match between Italy and England played at Wembley stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Italy's players celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, their victory of the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in ... Italy's players celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, their victory of the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Italy's national soccer team started things off on June 11 in Rome, and then finished things off exactly one month later in London. The Italians won their second European Championship on Sunday at Wembley Stadium by beating England in a penalty shootout in the final, and The Associated Press photographers were the whole way. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard celebrates with fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ... Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard celebrates with fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 1... Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Italy and Austria at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, top, competes for the ball with Czech Republic's Pavel Kaderabek during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of... Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, top, competes for the ball with Czech Republic's Pavel Kaderabek during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between the Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, Pool, File)

Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his teammate Czech Republic's Tomas Holes scored their side first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer cham... Czech Republic's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his teammate Czech Republic's Tomas Holes scored their side first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool, File)

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France ... Switzerland's Haris Seferovic heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool, File)

Germany's Matthias Ginter, right, tries to tackle England's Raheem Sterling during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England... Germany's Matthias Ginter, right, tries to tackle England's Raheem Sterling during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk, right, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at ... Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk, right, scores his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool, File)

Spain's Jordi Alba celebrates with Alvaro Morata, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match bet... Spain's Jordi Alba celebrates with Alvaro Morata, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Switzerland and Spain at Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool, File)

Italy's Andrea Belotti, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku hug after the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy at ... Italy's Andrea Belotti, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku hug after the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)

Czech Republic's Jan Boril heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark, at the Olymp... Czech Republic's Jan Boril heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark, at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, Pool, File)

England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine an... England's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

Italy's Federico Chiesa, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley s... Italy's Federico Chiesa, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Italy line up to defend a free kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, ... Italy line up to defend a free kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham,Pool, File)

Spain's fans react after their team lost against Italy while watching on a television the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy ... Spain's fans react after their team lost against Italy while watching on a television the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain in a bar, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty by Spain's Alvaro Morata during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and ... Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty by Spain's Alvaro Morata during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between Italy and Spain at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham,Pool, File)

England's Raheem Sterling, center, celebrates after Denmark's Simon Kjaer scored an own goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match ... England's Raheem Sterling, center, celebrates after Denmark's Simon Kjaer scored an own goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at We... England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after winning during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday,July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Fans celebrate by taking a selfie with a dog after England won the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark played at... Fans celebrate by taking a selfie with a dog after England won the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark played at Wembley Stadium, London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

England's Luke Shaw, second right, scores the opening goal against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Euro 2020 soccer championship fi... England's Luke Shaw, second right, scores the opening goal against Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match betwe... Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool, File)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium ... Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain,Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool, File)

England supporters react as they watch the designated fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, during a penalty shootout at the ... England supporters react as they watch the designated fan zone at Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, during a penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy which is being played at Wembley Stadium. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copso... Street artist Akse P19 repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, in Withington, Manchester, England, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The mural was defaced with graffiti in the wake of England losing the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match to Italy, but subsequently covered with messages of support by well wishers. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

Supporters leave Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and I... Supporters leave Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, after Italy won the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

England's Bukayo Saka, center, is comforted after he missed to score the last penalty during the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship... England's Bukayo Saka, center, is comforted after he missed to score the last penalty during the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley... Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Italy's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, ... Italy's team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Italy's team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadi... Italy's team celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Italy’s national soccer team started things off on June 11 in Rome, and then finished things off exactly one month later in London.

The Italians won their second European Championship on Sunday at Wembley Stadium by beating England in a penalty shootout in the final, and The Associated Press photographers were there the whole way.

The Euro 2020 tournament, which was delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic, opened on June 11 in Rome with Italy beating Turkey. Fifty matches followed, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Raheem Sterling among the players in focus as the 24 participating teams played in 11 cities around the continent.

There was also one of the scariest moments in the tournament’s history when Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in Copenhagen during the team’s opening match against Finland on June 12. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest late in the first half and his teammates formed a protective shield around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Ronaldo made more history in only four matches. He became the leading scorer in tournament history in Portugal’s opening match against Hungary, and also became the first player to score in five editions of the continental event.

Although Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16, Ronaldo finished the tournament as the top scorer with five goals and one assist. Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick also had five goals, including one from near the halfway line that left Scotland goalkeeper tangled up in his net.

Mbappe, who became only the second teenager to score in the World Cup final three years ago, failed to find the net at Euro 2020. And even worse for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is still regarded as one of the best players in the world, Mbappe also missed the decisive penalty in France’s shootout loss to Switzerland in the round of 16.

Sterling scored for England in the 1-0 victories over both Croatia and the Czech Republic, enough to put the team in first place in Group D and ensure they would play at Wembley in the round of 16. England’s only match away from its iconic national soccer stadium was in the quarterfinals, when it had to travel to Rome to face — and beat — Ukraine.

All along the way in this most unusual of tournaments, from Glasgow to Sevilla, from Munich to Amsterdam, from Budapest to Bucharest, and from St. Petersburg to Baku, the AP photographers were there.

