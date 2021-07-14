Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day

Taipei City opened the site of a former floral expo as a vaccination center Wednesday Taipei City opened the site of a former floral expo as a vaccination center Wednesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record total of more than 240,000 people received a vaccine dose against COVID-19 Tuesday (July 13), bringing the coverage rate to more than 17% of the population, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she hoped 25% of the population will have been inoculated against the coronavirus by the end of July. As the government has stepped up its efforts to vaccinate, more vaccine doses have been arriving from overseas.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (July 14) rejected criticism of the methods to calculate the vaccination coverage, CNA reported. Adding the number of people who had received a second jab to those who had only received one shot and then dividing this by the total population was the common calculation method, according to Chen.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, Oxford University, and international media like the New York Times, the Yomiuri Shimbun, and the BBC all used the same method.

According to official data, Taipei City was the area on Taiwan’s main island with the highest proportion of residents having received their first COVID jab, 23.8%. Chiayi City came second with 20%, with the lowest proportion set by Hsinchu County at 11.1%.