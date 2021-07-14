Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan vaccinates record 240,000 people against COVID in single day

23.8% of Taipei City residents have received their first jab

  2615
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 16:53
Taipei City opened the site of a former floral expo as a vaccination center Wednesday 

Taipei City opened the site of a former floral expo as a vaccination center Wednesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record total of more than 240,000 people received a vaccine dose against COVID-19 Tuesday (July 13), bringing the coverage rate to more than 17% of the population, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she hoped 25% of the population will have been inoculated against the coronavirus by the end of July. As the government has stepped up its efforts to vaccinate, more vaccine doses have been arriving from overseas.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (July 14) rejected criticism of the methods to calculate the vaccination coverage, CNA reported. Adding the number of people who had received a second jab to those who had only received one shot and then dividing this by the total population was the common calculation method, according to Chen.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, Oxford University, and international media like the New York Times, the Yomiuri Shimbun, and the BBC all used the same method.

According to official data, Taipei City was the area on Taiwan’s main island with the highest proportion of residents having received their first COVID jab, 23.8%. Chiayi City came second with 20%, with the lowest proportion set by Hsinchu County at 11.1%.
vaccinations
vaccines
CECC
vaccination coverage
COVID-19
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
Taipei Costco closes after member confirmed with COVID
2021/07/15 12:05
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
New Taipei City hopes new COVID cases dwindle to zero
2021/07/14 19:22
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths