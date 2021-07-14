PTC Collaborates with NVIDIA and NetApp to Launch AI Integration Hub

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 July 2021 - PTC System (S) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. (PTC), today announced the launch of an AI Integration Hub to enable enterprises to better harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to solve complex problems. The PTC AI Integration Hub is built on NetApp® ONTAP® AI, a converged infrastructure stack that combines NVIDIA DGX™ systems for compute and NetApp All Flash FAS (AFF) for cloud-connected storage.





Created to accelerate the deployment of AI application use cases, the AI Integration Hub brings High-Performance Computing (HPC) to the enterprise through a validated architectural design for compute, storage and networking. Organizations that aim to use NVIDIA® CUDA® to stress test and optimize their AI models can now also access the services offered by the AI Integration Hub for free.





In addition, the AI Integration Hub's easy-to-deploy and holistic edge-as-a-service solution offers testing on stackable smart edge devices that dramatically transforms the deployment of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.





SS Lim, Chief Executive Officer, PTC said, "As an innovative solutions provider, we leveraged NetApp ONTAP AI to create the AI Integration Hub for ISVs, customers, organizations, and others. Our goal is to accelerate their applications' ability to run on a fully-loaded NVIDIA DGX A100 with eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs. By offering to conduct testing for free, we then aim to encourage AI adoption and we believe that this is an investment in our collective future. While there are many organizations that provide compute power for AI testing, the AI Integration Hub is the first to offer AI testing with the latest NVIDIA DGX A100."





"AI workloads require high performance infrastructure to enable enterprises to run AI training, inference, and data science workloads," said Ken Chua, Managing Director, PTC. "The AI Integration Hub helps accelerate our customers' success by creating a simplified path to AI adoption. This reinforces PTC's commitment toward offering our customers the best-in-class infrastructure, end-to-end security, and data center solutions."





Recent benchmark testing for organizations, such as PI. Exchange and Speakr, have resulted in incredibly fast and remarkable outcomes. As PTC rolls out the AI Integration Hub in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region, it will double down on helping organizations boost their AI initiatives.





PTC is a member of SMART Urban Co-Innovation Lab (SMARTLAB), Southeast Asia's first industry-led lab for smart cities solutions development, initiated by CapitaLand and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore. SMARTLAB will focus on six key industry verticals of advanced manufacturing, digital wellness, intelligent estates, smart mobile, sustainability, and urban agriculture. The AI Integration Hub can play a pivotal role in supporting SMARTLAB projects.





"We are proud to collaborate with PTC to bring the AI Integration Hub to life," said Mark Leong, Country Manager, Singapore, NetApp. "NetApp ONTAP AI helps streamline data flow and speed up analytics, training, and inference through a data fabric that cuts across edge, on-premises and cloud environments. By delivering unified AI workloads and simplified deployment, we believe that this new solution will enhance businesses' ability to acquire the insights they need to expand their customer touchpoints, reinvent customer experiences, and achieve their strategic transformation goals."





"NVIDIA's accelerated computing technology can help to significantly shorten the time it takes to develop and perfect AI models," said Dennis Ang, Director, Enterprise Business ASEAN and ANZ Region at NVIDIA. "By enabling access to a world-class accelerated computing infrastructure, the AI Integration Hub is offering companies an opportunity that should not be missed."





Organizations that would like to test their AI applications and understand the best approach to setting up a secure HPC and AI infrastructure across both on-premises and in the cloud can reach out to PTC at 65-62820255 for more information.

About PTC

PTC System (S) Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. that specializes in providing enterprise data management solutions and services to manage the technology challenges of enterprise customers. Our strengths are built upon our passion, total commitment, and vision on data management services to help our customers to achieve the best business results like better performance, investment protection and maximum value. More information at www.ptcsys.com.





#PTCSystem