Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park reopens trails

The reopened outdoor facilities include canteens, scenic spots, pavilions, and public toilets

  1380
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 15:49
Qingtiangang (Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters photo)

Qingtiangang (Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters announced in a press release the reopening of outdoor and indoor facilities from Tuesday (July 13), following the central government’s policy of relaxing Level 3 alert restrictions.

The reopened outdoor facilities include trails, scenic spots, pavilions and public toilets, while the indoor facilities include all tourist service stations. However, there are limits to the number of visitors allowed in the service stations.

The reopened canteens are at Yangmingshan National Park Visitor Center, Xiaoyoukeng, Erziping, Lengshuikeng, and Qingtiangang.

The log cabins, restaurants, and camping areas at Jing Shan Recreation Area, whose operations have been contracted out in part to private companies, are also open. Even so, they will be operated in accordance with the disease prevention measures set forth by the Taipei and New Taipei city governments, according to the headquarters.

All parking lots with more than 50 parking spaces in the park will operate at 40 percent capacity, the park headquarters added.
Yangmingshan National Park
Jing Shan Recreation Area
Xiaoyoukeng
Erziping
Lengshuikeng
Qingtiangang

RELATED ARTICLES

Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu
Calla lily season to begin this weekend at Taipei’s Zhuzihu
2021/03/22 16:59
Snow chasers descend upon Taipei’s Yangmingshan
Snow chasers descend upon Taipei’s Yangmingshan
2021/01/10 15:13
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
Snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan
2021/01/08 10:25
Taipei Grand Hike certification activity is up and running
Taipei Grand Hike certification activity is up and running
2021/01/03 15:44
Authorities to enforce traffic control on Taipei’s Yangmingshan if it snows
Authorities to enforce traffic control on Taipei’s Yangmingshan if it snows
2020/12/29 17:28

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths