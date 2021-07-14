Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park reopens trails

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters announced in a press release the reopening of outdoor and indoor facilities from Tuesday (July 13), following the central government’s policy of relaxing Level 3 alert restrictions.

The reopened outdoor facilities include trails, scenic spots, pavilions and public toilets, while the indoor facilities include all tourist service stations. However, there are limits to the number of visitors allowed in the service stations.

The reopened canteens are at Yangmingshan National Park Visitor Center, Xiaoyoukeng, Erziping, Lengshuikeng, and Qingtiangang.

The log cabins, restaurants, and camping areas at Jing Shan Recreation Area, whose operations have been contracted out in part to private companies, are also open. Even so, they will be operated in accordance with the disease prevention measures set forth by the Taipei and New Taipei city governments, according to the headquarters.

All parking lots with more than 50 parking spaces in the park will operate at 40 percent capacity, the park headquarters added.