Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

'Clouded Leopard' armored vehicles take to Taiwan's roads

Drills designed to increase familiarity with real road conditions, improve combat readiness

  2096
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 15:36
Clouded Leopard armored vehicles on Taiwan's roads Wednesday morning (Facebook, armygo.333r photo) 

Clouded Leopard armored vehicles on Taiwan's roads Wednesday morning (Facebook, armygo.333r photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A unit of “Clouded Leopard” armored vehicles have taken to Taiwan's roads instead of using trains, in order to make training more realistic, reports said Wednesday (July 14).

The 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, based in Pingtung County, would have shipped its vehicles by train or truck in the past to avoid creating traffic problems or disputes with civilian road users, CNA reported.

However, due to increasing threats from China, the military thought it wiser to test in a more realistic situation. After technical checks, the Taiwan-made vehicles hit the road Wednesday morning to reach their destinations by a variety of routes.

Having tanks and armored vehicles move over streets and roads increases the familiarity of soldiers with possible war theaters and improves their ability to respond to real-life situations, the military said.
Clouded Leopard
Clouded Leopard armored vehicle
armored vehicles
Army
military drills
mechanized infantry
Pingtung County

RELATED ARTICLES

US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
2021/07/14 12:56
US test fires HIMARS in Japan during Orient Shield exercise
US test fires HIMARS in Japan during Orient Shield exercise
2021/07/10 14:27
COVID strain at Taipei fruit and vegetable wholesale markets was Alpha variant
COVID strain at Taipei fruit and vegetable wholesale markets was Alpha variant
2021/07/06 17:20
Taiwan claims success in containing Delta variant of COVID
Taiwan claims success in containing Delta variant of COVID
2021/07/03 15:14
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
2021/07/01 16:11

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths