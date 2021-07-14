Alexa
Taiwanese in Indonesia eager to return home

Taiwan expats register for charter flights back home amid COVID surge

  1833
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 15:26
Batik Air Boeing 737

Batik Air Boeing 737 (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Indonesia’s COVID-19 epidemic becomes increasingly severe, many Taiwanese expats living in the archipelago nation have decided to return home via charter flights, arranged with the help of the Indonesia Taiwan Chambers of Commerce (ITCC).

The ITCC has established a COVID-19 crisis management service center to assist Taiwanese who intend to return home, CNA reported. Kuo Chang-hsin (郭昌鑫), director of the service center, said that more than 90 people have already registered.

Kuo said the Taiwan chambers of commerce in Jakarta, Central Java, Bali, and Surabaya in East Java all recommended the elderly fly back first. ITCC President Wang An-zuo (王安左) and former President Ke Sheng-sheng (柯勝升), who is currently in Taiwan, coordinated with a travel agency to arrange Batik Air charter flights. The agency said that only 100 passengers can make the first trip.

Both China Airlines and EVA Air temporarily suspended flights to Indonesia at the end of June due to the country’s surge in coronavirus cases.

Over the past eight days, 300,000 Indonesians have contracted the virus while approximately 407,000 currently are being treated or quarantined across the nation, per CNA. A lack of sufficient medical supplies has exacerbated the situation.
Indonesia
Taiwan
Taiwan expats
COVID-19
Batik Air
charter flights

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:33 GMT+08:00

