Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 14) reported 17 new local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number reported in over two months.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 27 new coronavirus cases, including 17 local cases and 10 imported infections. He also announced six deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 753.

The 17 local cases reported on Wednesday represent the lowest since the start of nationwide Level 3 restrictions were implemented on May 19 and the lowest number reported since May 13. It also marks the 20th day with fewer than 100 confirmed cases and the 11th day with fewer than 50 infections.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 11 males and six females between the ages of 10 and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 7-13. As for the distribution of these cases, 10 were in Taipei City, three were in Taoyuan City, and two each in New Taipei City and Taichung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 10 are from known sources, three are from unknown sources, and four are still being investigated. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the six deaths reported on Wednesday, five were men and one was a woman between the ages of 50 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 15 to July 3.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 19 and July 5, while the dates of death ranged from July 10-12.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,074 cases announced between May 11 and July 12, 11,964, or 85 percent, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

Of the 10 imported cases reported on Wednesday, nine were males and one was a female between the ages of 10 and 70. They arrived in Taiwan from Myanmar (six cases on same flight), the U.K., Japan, Indonesia, and Mauritania between June 30 and July 11.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,686,311 COVID-19 tests, with 1,669,801 coming back negative. Out of the 15,328 confirmed cases, 1,214 were imported, 14,061 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 753 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 745 deaths from local infections, 374 were in New Taipei, 287 in Taipei, 25 in Keelung, 21 in Taoyuan, 13 in Changhua County, 10 in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung, three in Miaoli, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.