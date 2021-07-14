Alexa
Former US national security advisor joins Taiwan think tank

Robert O’Brien to head Taiwan-US relations task force at Global Taiwan Institute

  1480
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 14:16
Former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien is joining the Global Taiwan Institute. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Robert O’Brien, who served as former United States President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, has joined the Washington, D.C.-based Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), reports said Wednesday (July 14).

The former government official will head a new task force at the think tank devoted to studying Taiwan-U.S. relations, CNA reported. Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), a prominent academic and member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), welcomed the move, saying it would help the U.S. gain an even better understanding of the situation on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan was raising its profile, both in the U.S. and in several European countries, according to Lo. The international relations specialist said that a former senior government official like O’Brien joining a group centered on Taiwan affairs held a strong symbolic value, eventually leading to support for the state.

O’Brien, 55, an attorney from California, served as a special presidential envoy for hostage affairs before succeeding John Bolton as national security advisor from 2019 until the end of Trump’s term.
Robert O'Brien
national security advisor
Global Taiwan Institute
GTI
think tank
Lo Chih-cheng
Trump Administration
Taiwan-U.S. relations

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:32 GMT+08:00

