Visits to Taiwan's National Palace Museum fully booked

Visitors calling trip 'safest of all,' as only 100 people allowed to visit at once

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 13:32
National Palace Museum reopens but is fully booked until Sunday. (National Palace Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum has reopened and is fully booked until Sunday (July 18.)

After closing for two months, the National Palace Museum reopened on Tuesday (July 13) for visitors after Level 3 COVID restrictions were relaxed. To visit, an advance online booking is required.

The landmark museum launched two three-hour sessions per day, for 200 people in total, to book their trips, though restaurant dining and water dispensers are not available. The allure of the famed museum's treasures — such as the jade cabbage and meat-shaped stone — ensured that tickets sold out quickly, the museum website showed.

As for the museum's magnificent "Zhishan Garden," it opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Monday, and does not need an online booking. One visitor on the first day of reopening was quoted as saying, "It could be considered as the safest moment to visit the museum of all time because it was rather empty for 100 people to be inside at the same time."

Book online: https://theme.npm.edu.tw/easerestrictions/
Website: https://www.npm.gov.tw/en/
National Palace Museum

