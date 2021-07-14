Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Saudi Arabia

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 14:11
Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion Wednesday in Saudi Arabia struck what authorities described as an ammunition dump containing “unserviceable munitions.” Videos showed sparks, flames and smoke shooting out of a desert location southeast of Riyadh near a major air base.

The blast happened at 5:10 a.m. as the sun rose over the city of Kharj, Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said, according to a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. He described the blast as an accident.

“Thankfully, no damages or injuries have occurred,” al-Malki said. "The incident is being monitored by competent authorities.”

Kharj is close to Prince Sultan Air Base, which has some 2,500 American troops now manning fighter jets and Patriot missile batteries to counter Iran. U.S.

Air Force Capt. Rachel Buitrago told The Associated Press that no American troops were affected by the blast and that they stood ready to assist the kingdom if needed after the blast.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths