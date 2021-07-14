Alexa
Goulding, Australia roll past Nigeria 108-69 in Las Vegas

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 11:33
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Goulding had a perfect night, and Australia had another impressive pre-Olympic showing.

Goulding scored 21 points — making all seven of his shot attempts, all from 3-point range — and Australia rolled past Nigeria 108-69 in an exhibition on Tuesday night in a matchup of the two teams that have already beaten the U.S. in Las Vegas.

Australia (3-0 in Las Vegas) had six players in double figures and did so on a night when the Boomers gave four of their best players — Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova and Aron Baynes — the game off to rest.

Duop Reath scored 17 points, Nathan Sobey had 15, Jock Lansdale and Josh Giddey each added 14 and Josh Green finished with 11 for Australia. The Boomers shot 63% from the field, 62% from 3-point range and outscored Nigeria 54-24 from beyond the arc.

Josh Okogie and Obi Emegano each scored 10 for Nigeria, which fell to 2-1 in its Olympic tune-ups.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:30 GMT+08:00

