Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan sees record-high power consumption

Taipower expects reserve capacity to remain tight until Friday

  1769
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 12:15
Taipower logo (Flickr, Arion Potts image)

Taipower logo (Flickr, Arion Potts image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Demand for electricity rocketed to an historic high on Tuesday (July 13) amid high temperatures and more people staying home due to the pandemic.

Taipower said yesterday at 2:59 p.m., power consumption surged to 38,599 megawatts, breaking the previous record of 38,444 megawatts set on May 27, according to CNA. This caused reserve capacity to dip from 8.97 percent down to 7.44 percent.

The state-owned power company color codes reserves are yellow at between 6-10 percent, meaning that electricity supplies are tight. Operating reserves that fall below 6 percent are orange or an “Emergency Stage 1,” while excess capacity over 10 percent is green, signaling supply is adequate.

According to Taipower, reserve capacity is predicted to remain tight at 8.39 percent today and 8.49 percent on Thursday (July 15). Reserves are expected to return to over 10 percent on Friday.

The company is also forecasting operating reserves to be around 10.92 percent at the end of July and at around 12.87 percent in the middle of September. Taipower is urging citizens to help save power by keeping their air conditioners set at between 26-28 degrees Celsius.
Taipower
Taiwan electricity consumption
Taiwan power consumption

RELATED ARTICLES

First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
2021/06/30 20:59
Taiwan to bump up electricity rates for summer on June 1
Taiwan to bump up electricity rates for summer on June 1
2021/05/31 11:27
Taiwan’s power supply to be stretched over next 5 days
Taiwan’s power supply to be stretched over next 5 days
2021/05/24 14:38
Taiwan’s power supply crunch to ease as two generators join operation
Taiwan’s power supply crunch to ease as two generators join operation
2021/05/20 19:28
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
'E,' 'F' groups to face power outages next time under new system: Taipower
2021/05/19 19:44

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths