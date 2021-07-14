Alexa
Taiwan envoy to Hungary invited to US embassy official's residence

Taiwan representative's meeting with US charge d'affairs normalizes bilateral diplomatic exchanges

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 12:14
Charge d'affaires of U.S. embassy in Hungary Marc Dillard and Taiwan envoy to Hungary Liu Shih-chung. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office in H...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The charge d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in Hungary, Marc Dillard, on Tuesday (July 13) invited Taiwan’s envoy to the central European nation, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), to his official residence.

Taiwan’s representative office in Hungary revealed via a Facebook post that Dillard hosted Liu for lunch on Tuesday, during which the Taiwan envoy thanked his U.S. counterpart for Washington’s donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses and its support for Taiwan in international organizations. The two diplomats also shared views on issues of common concern.

A dinner had been planned for February, but it was postponed due to a spike in COVID cases in Hungary. Liu is the first Taiwan envoy to Hungary to be invited to the U.S. ambassador’s official residence in recent years, CNA reported.

Visits like these have been more frequent since the U.S. State Department updated its guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan in April, encouraging more contacts between U.S. and Taiwanese officials. On May 25, the U.S. charge d’affaires in Japan met with his Taiwan counterpart, while the American embassy in France invited the Taiwan envoy for lunch on May 1.
