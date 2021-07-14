Taiwan’s TSMC steps up digital transformation due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The coronavirus has spurred Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to facilitate digital transformation and ensure operations are not affected by the pandemic.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said the introduction of a work-from-home system has allowed more than 2,000 employers to work remotely. The company has a 50,000-strong labor force in Taiwan.

This has been made possible through the efforts of an epidemic control commission, which was established last year to cope with COVID-19. The task force involves personnel from human resources, corporate environmental governance, material management, information technology, customer service, and other departments, wrote CNA.

The commission has a good grasp of the latest COVID developments and takes action accordingly. Cloud services, smartphone SMS messaging, entry control, and rigorous health monitoring for staff members are put in place to reduce the risk of transmission.

TSMC has boosted its epidemic prevention preparedness this year as Taiwan faces a surge in local infections. The scale of remote working has been expanded to include as many people as possible who do not work on the production lines.

The company confirmed three COVID cases on Monday (July 12), with hundreds subject to tests. As of Tuesday, 286 who live in the same dorm as one of the cases in Hsinchu all tested negative, according to Hsinchu City Government.