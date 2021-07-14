Alexa
Nara Yoshitomo’s heartwarming exhibition to tour southern Taiwan

Japanese artist's Kaohsiung event features both iconic and new works

  476
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 11:03
Nara Yoshitomo’s exhibition will get underway at Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts on July 24. (Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's famed contemporary artist Nara Yoshitomo will hold an exhibition at Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts from July 24, with signature works and new creations.

Nara's exhibition is slated to tour three major cities in Taiwan. The first stop in Taiwan closed in June, earlier than expected, because of the Level 3 COVID alert. The good news is the show will make it to Kaohsiung and then Tainan. More than 40,000 people visited the Taipei show from March to May, the organizer said.

The solo show in the southern city of Kaohsiung will last for three months, from July 24 to Oct. 31. Co-organized by the General Association of Chinese Culture, Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, and Japan General Incorporated Foundation, the exhibition features the artist's "Hazy Humid Day" — inspired by Taiwan's landscape and culture — plus "Miss Moonlight," 53 other works, and 26 new pieces.

The organizer said in a press release that Nara finished eight new sketches during his quarantine in Taiwan. Additionally, his works titled "YamakoSister/older," "YamakoSister/younger,” and "Traveling Yamako," will make their debut in Kaohsiung.

Online bookings will get underway on Friday (July 16). For more information, see the website.
