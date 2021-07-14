Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's DPP accuses KMT of spreading Chinese propaganda

Ruling party tells opposition to focus on vaccinations rather than cooperating with Beijing

  2011
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/14 10:48
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians on Tuesday (July 13) accused the Kuomintang (KMT) of disseminating Chinese propaganda rather than caring about Taiwanese, after the opposition called for the purchase of more BioNTech vaccine doses.

During a Legislative Yuan press conference, DPP Deputy Secretary-General Huang Shi-jie (黃世杰) said that although the government has worked hard to procure enough vaccines, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) continues to echo statements made by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO). Huang said the priority of local governments was to vaccinate people as soon as possible, rather than to cooperate with TAO, Liberty Times cited him as saying.

DPP Legislator Lo Chi-cheng (羅致政) said Taiwan has more than 44 million vaccine doses once the 10 million BioNTech jabs purchased by Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are added. If the Tzu Chi Foundation can also acquire vaccines, Taiwan will have 50 million doses, he said, adding that buying jabs is not the most urgent issue right now.

KMT Chairman of Culture and Communications Committee Wang Yu-min (王育敏) said the nation’s vaccination rate must reach more than 83 percent for Taiwanese to be protected from COVID-19. She said that it was only after Foxconn Chairman Terry Guo (郭台銘) revealed his plan on Facebook to buy vaccines that the Tsai administration stopped blocking private companies from buying jabs.

Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said during an inspection of an infrastructure project that Taiwan’s public-private partnership is able to address the vaccine shortage, adding that jabs purchased by private companies will be packaged by the original manufacturer and delivered directly to Taiwan.

Taiwan
DPP
KMT
vaccines
BioNTech vaccine
Huang Shi-jie
Lo Chi-cheng
TAO

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
US congressmen warn of potential for 'Chinese mischief' amid unrest in Haiti
2021/07/15 11:35
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
Taiwan lags behind for vaccinations in East Asia, says ex-VP
2021/07/14 20:54
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
Taiwan releases 620,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine made in Thailand for distribution
2021/07/14 19:58
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
3 flights carrying 1.87 million doses of AZ, Moderna jabs to land in Taiwan Thursday
2021/07/14 17:49

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Taiwan vaccine registration platform opens to everyone 18 and older
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Moderna now vaccine of choice in Taiwan
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Japan removes Taiwan from China map in defense white paper
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Analyst says China could attack Taiwan from all directions
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
Milk Tea Alliance brews trouble for China
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
US destroyer, Chinese spy ship prowl off east coast of Taiwan
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, 6 deaths