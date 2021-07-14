Taiwan's DPP accuses KMT of spreading Chinese propaganda

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians on Tuesday (July 13) accused the Kuomintang (KMT) of disseminating Chinese propaganda rather than caring about Taiwanese, after the opposition called for the purchase of more BioNTech vaccine doses.

During a Legislative Yuan press conference, DPP Deputy Secretary-General Huang Shi-jie (黃世杰) said that although the government has worked hard to procure enough vaccines, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) continues to echo statements made by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO). Huang said the priority of local governments was to vaccinate people as soon as possible, rather than to cooperate with TAO, Liberty Times cited him as saying.

DPP Legislator Lo Chi-cheng (羅致政) said Taiwan has more than 44 million vaccine doses once the 10 million BioNTech jabs purchased by Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are added. If the Tzu Chi Foundation can also acquire vaccines, Taiwan will have 50 million doses, he said, adding that buying jabs is not the most urgent issue right now.

KMT Chairman of Culture and Communications Committee Wang Yu-min (王育敏) said the nation’s vaccination rate must reach more than 83 percent for Taiwanese to be protected from COVID-19. She said that it was only after Foxconn Chairman Terry Guo (郭台銘) revealed his plan on Facebook to buy vaccines that the Tsai administration stopped blocking private companies from buying jabs.

Meanwhile, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said during an inspection of an infrastructure project that Taiwan’s public-private partnership is able to address the vaccine shortage, adding that jabs purchased by private companies will be packaged by the original manufacturer and delivered directly to Taiwan.