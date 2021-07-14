Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (July 13), marking the seventh intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft both entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the two PLAAF planes.

Chinese planes were spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone on July 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, and 13. All the aircraft this month have all been slower-flying turboprops, consisting of electronic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and reconnaissance variants.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by frequently sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that stretches beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.





Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on July 13. (MND image)