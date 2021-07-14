KEF Delivers First Car Audio System with Uni-Q® Driver Array in Partnership with Group Lotus

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 July 2021 - Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Limited's ("Gold Peak Industries" or the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 40) premium consumer speaker brand, KEF has announced a partnership with Lotus to bring high-end audio into the next generation of Lotus sports cars and premium electric lifestyle vehicles, commencing with the new Lotus Emira.

For its first automotive partnership, KEF has drawn on its 60 years of audio mastery to create a scalable audio experience which works from the smallest of cockpits to fully immersive 3D surround sound in larger vehicles. Working closely with Lotus, the engineering teams have created a novel flare which acoustically blends the speaker drive units into the car interior to ensure a truly spatial sound experience.

The Emira is the all-new mid-engined premium sports car that perfectly embodies the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand. It features all the hallmarks that the automotive world has come to expect from a Lotus – striking design, thrilling dynamic performance delivering best-in-class ride and handling, outstanding aerodynamics and an unrivalled experience 'For The Drivers'.

To create a world-class audio system to complement the thrill of the Emira driving experience, KEF has used its unique Uni-Q® technology in a 10-channel sound system. Deployed for the first time in a production car, Uni-Q can reproduce the entire mid and high frequency sound spectrum from a single point in space, delivering a more coherent, hyper-realistic sound experience.

Simon Clare, Executive Director, Marketing, Group Lotus, commented: "We're delighted that KEF's first foray into automotive is with Lotus. It's the perfect partnership – two iconic British brands that have built global acclaim through game-changing innovations and an uncompromising belief that the customer experience is everything."





Grace Lo, Deputy General Manager, Gold Peak Industries, and President, KEF Audio Group, commented: "KEF is honoured that Lotus selected it to define its new audio experience. We have been truly delighted at the level of commitment Lotus has made to optimising its vehicles to maximise the sound experience. I think the combined experience will be an utter joy!"





About KEF

KEF was founded in 1961 by Raymond Cooke OBE (1925–1995). Headquartered, in those early years, in a Nissen Hut on the premises of Kent Engineering & Foundry in the UK, after more than half a century at the cutting edge of audio the company remains committed to excellence in sound. From ground-breaking Uni-Q technology to the bar-setting LS50 Wireless, KEF's flair for the unusual – and sometimes controversial – balances an obsession with design in harmony with the most innovative engineering. KEF's reputation for quality is founded on a refusal to compromise on aural authenticity or experience.

www.kef.com





About Lotus





Lotus Cars builds world-class, high-performance cars, born out of legendary successes on the race track including 13 FIA Formula 1 world titles and many other championship honours. In July 2021 it unveiled the all-new Lotus Emira, its last and best-of-breed petrol-powered sports car. The first customer cars will be delivered in 2022. In July 2019 it launched the Evija, the world's first all-electric British hypercar.

About Gold Peak Industries

Gold Peak Industries is a world-leading multinational company that engages in the manufacturing and marketing of batteries, acoustics and electronics products, it also owns high-quality industrial investments via GP Industries Limited ("GP Industries"), its subsidiary. Gold Peak Industries has built renowned brand names for its major product categories, such as GP batteries, KEF premium consumer speakers and CELESTION professional speaker drivers.

Gold Peak Industries was established in 1964 and has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1984. Currently, Gold Peak Industries holds an approximately 85.5% interest in GP Industries which is publicly listed in Singapore [stock code: G20].





Gold Peak Industries has manufacturing, research and development, marketing and distribution operations in more than ten countries around the world. To learn more about the company, please visit Gold Peak Industries' website at http://www.goldpeak.com/





#GoldPeakIndustries