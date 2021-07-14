British teen sensation Raducanu gets wild card for San Jose

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic acknowledges the audience as she leaves the court after Britain's Emma Raducanu retired during the women's singles fourth... Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic acknowledges the audience as she leaves the court after Britain's Emma Raducanu retired during the women's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Britain's Emma Raducanu receive medical attention during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of t... Britain's Emma Raducanu receive medical attention during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Emma Raducanu during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Champi... Britain's Emma Raducanu during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — British teen sensation Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the main draw of next month's Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

The 18-year-old Raducanu made plenty of fans during a stellar run to the second week of Wimbledon earlier this month.

Raducanu was forced to retire from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of difficulty breathing. She trailed 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped playing in her Grand Slam debut and second tour-level event.

“Having Emma join our player field is very exciting,” San Jose tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said. “She really took Wimbledon by storm and having her in San Jose along with rising international players Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova and Elena Rybakina will give Bay Area fans a chance to glimpse some of the sport’s future stars.”

Others in the field include Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens and 2017 San Jose champion Madison Keys.

This marks the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports