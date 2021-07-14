Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 6:52 a.m. on Wednesday morning (July 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 5.1 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 5.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 5 in Hualien County; a 3 in Nantou County, Yilan County, and Taichung City; and a 2 in Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Yunlin County, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and New Taipei City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Chiayi County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.