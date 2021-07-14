Alexa
Italian health volunteer killed during robbery in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/07/14 05:31
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — An Italian man who worked as a volunteer at a community health center in southern Mexico has been shot to death in an apparent robbery, authorities in the southern state of Chiapas said Tuesday.

Michele Colosio, 42, was killed Sunday in the city of San Cristobal de las Casas. Police said he had stopped at a corner store to buy food when two men armed with a pistol robbed and shot him.

The health center where he worked said in a statement that Colosio was killed a block from his home as he returned to his house after watching Italy’s victory in soccer's Euro Cup.

The center, Raiz del Viento, said Colosio was a trained radiological technician who had lived in Chiapas for about a decade. The center said street crime has increased in San Cristobal, which is a popular tourist destination.

Colosio was the second Italian citizen killed in the region in recent days. In Honduras, an Italian man was beaten and hacked to death Thursday by an angry mob of villagers. Residents claimed he had killed another resident of the town of Yusguare.

Updated : 2021-07-15 20:21 GMT+08:00

